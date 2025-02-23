Greenhouse crop production rises 4% in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s greenhouse crop production reached three million tons in the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 2024–January 2025), marking a nearly four percent increase compared to the same period last year, an agricultural official said.

Elham Fattahi-Far, Director General of the Greenhouse, Ornamental Plants, and Edible Mushrooms Office at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Horticulture Affairs Department, stated that the production includes greenhouse-grown vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants.

She added that the estimated production of ornamental flowers and plants—both in greenhouses and open fields—stood at approximately three billion units over the same period.

Fattahi-Far noted that between 2022 and 2023, around 500 hectares of greenhouses were developed and operationalized as part of efforts to shift vegetable cultivation from open fields to controlled greenhouse environments.

Under Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, the country aims to increase greenhouse crop and mushroom production by 10 million tons, though achieving this goal requires necessary funding and implementation measures, she said.

She also highlighted plans to boost greenhouse crop and mushroom exports to improve the agricultural trade balance, ensure sufficient high-quality inputs—including seeds, growing media, pesticides, fertilizers, and propagation materials for ornamental plants—and strengthen the value chain for greenhouse products, flowers, and mushrooms.

EF/MA