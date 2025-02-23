Martyrs more alive after ascension

BEIRUT – Thousands from Lebanon and beyond attended the funeral of Sayyed Nasrallah, the international leader joining his comrades-in-arms, a leader in a time of revival, in a world that only understands the rhetoric of force, a leader who emerged from the belts of misery in Beirut to humiliate the U.S. and its artificial proxy “Israel”.

From now on, the echo of his words will not fade, it will resonate in the conscience and mind of every fighter against injustice and occupation.

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah has transcended the boundaries of time and place, reminding us that Resistance is not just a political and military act, but rather part of the struggle between the duality of good and evil in nature.

As on the day of his martyrdom, the funeral is an international referendum on the choice of resistance against the colonial plans of the U.S. and its Satanic Western and Arab allies.

Just as Hezbollah’s victory in the 2006 war made Sayyed Nasrallah a hero to millions and a thorn in the side of those who sought to impose their hegemony, February 23, 2025 will become an immortal date that served only to warn humanity of the danger of imperialist hegemony.

The thousands who attended the funeral – especially the Lebanese – have foiled the plot to confuse the collective consciousness that embraces the Resistance. This pursuit was the undeclared goal of the aggression.

Since September 17, 2024, following pager and walkie-talkie massacre, then the assassination of the leaders of Hezbollah’s main jihadist body, and up to the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah, it can be concluded that the U.S.-led Israeli aggression sought to push a people towards submission to its conditions.

The enemy’s greatest miscalculation has always been its stupid belief that it can convince the Hezbollah community of the myth that it is “invincible.”

For decades, RAND, a think-tank affiliated with the U.S. Department of War, has developed research programs to study Resistance movements – which it calls rebellion movements – in order to extract recommendations for the U.S.'s various forms of aggression against these movements.

In 2012, a research paper entitled “Understanding and Influencing Popular Support for Rebellion and Terrorism” claimed that popular support for Resistance movements is based on four factors: organizational effectiveness, motivation, perceived legitimacy, and acceptance of costs and risks.

According to RAND, the factor of “organizational effectiveness” includes sub-factors such as: charismatic leadership, the ability to mobilize resources, exploit circumstances and adapt to them, in addition to the revolutionary ideological ammunition. This factor is almost the driving force behind other factors that determine the extent of popular support for any organization.

Indeed, the enemy worked to neutralize the charismatic leadership of Sayyed Nasrallah in a bid to deprive the Resistance environment of a leader who has –over more than three decades– responded to its concerns and aspirations.

The US-Israeli enemy wanted to ingrain in the collective subconscious of the Resistance environment that the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah means the collapse of Hezbollah’s entire institutions. Accordingly, the rest of the aforementioned secondary factors will become useless.

As for the “motivation” factor for supporting Hezbollah, RAND included sub-factors, which are: First, identity factors such as ideological, religious and cultural concepts (zeal, honor, victory for dignity and rejection of the occupier). Second, interest factors such as social benefits.

The U.S.-Israeli enemy has not and will not succeed in striking these factors. Hence it manipulates its anti-Hezbollah proxies in Lebanon who endeavor to influence the people’s choices. This is what happened during their unethical attempts to deter people from participating in the grand funeral.

Regarding the “perceived legitimacy” factor, since October 8, 2023, Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah dropped the discourse questioning the legitimacy of his support for Gaza and promoting the narrative of “What do we have to do with Gaza?” to remind those who fool themselves regarding the bloody nature of the enemy and its conspiracies.

Regarding the “acceptance of costs and risks” factor, RAND divides the sub-factors into: evaluating the victor, personal risks and costs, and compensating for costs and social pressures. Here, the enemy’s proxies’ discourse is clear, aiming to focus on human and material losses to cast doubt on the usefulness of Resistance given the high costs they pay.

Whatever the successes of our U.S.-Israeli in striking these factors, Rand and other Western think-tanks’ most prominent flaw remains their failure to decipher Hezbollah’s ideological code as it deliberately neglects to recognize the supernatural dimension that governs this popular support for the Resistance.

How will these people be able to convince these thousands from now on, contrary to what they are absolutely certain of according to the Qur’anic verse: {And never think of those who are killed in the way of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.} [Al Imran: 169].