17th Fajr Visual Arts Festival wraps up in Tehran

TEHRAN-The closing ceremony of the 17th Fajr Visual Arts Festival was held at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Saturday.

With an innovative and fresh approach, this year’s edition of the festival moved away from a competitive format at the national level. Instead, it was dedicated to honoring, commemorating, and celebrating the visual arts in the country.

Part of the ceremony was dedicated to tributes to distinguished figures in visual arts. Masoud Zenderooh Kermani in photography, Mohammadreza Zabihollahzadeh in sculpture, Ali Rezaeian in calligraphy, Fathollah Ziarati in ceramics, and Ahmad Vakili in painting were the five artists honored during the ceremony.

Furthermore, some officials in the field of visual arts were honored on stage for promoting this art in their respective provinces.

This festival was held across 31 provinces of the country and selected its distinguished participants from among artists across Iran.

The 17th edition of the festival symbolically began on February 9 with the “My Land” section in Shiraz, Fars Province, where artworks by artists from different provinces were presented through curated exhibitions.

The festival’s main section, titled “Golden Tree,” featured visual artworks across various disciplines, curated by Jamshid Haghighatshenas, focusing on the theme of trees. It opened on February 14 at the Aseman Cultural & Artistic Complex in Tehran and will continue until February 28.

The “Treasures” section, curated by Ameneh Rezaei, director of the Calligraphy Museum of Iran, opened on February 12 at the same venue in Tehran and will run until February 26.

The “Notes of a Camera” section, curated by Seyed Abbas Mirhashemi, a veteran war photographer and former secretary of the festival, featuring photographs taken by French photographer Michel Setboun during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, opened on February 17 and will be open to visitors until February 26.

The “Celebrations” section, curated by Adel Sadr-Momtaz, showcasing posters from the archives of the Iranian Museum of Graphic Design in Tehran, opened on February 20 and will continue until March 14.

Additionally, the “National Fine Arts” section, featuring works in Persian miniature and calligraphy and curated by Amir Tahmasebi, opened on February 22 and will remain open until March 14, welcoming enthusiasts.

