Tehran, Moscow to expand mining cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia are set to establish a joint committee to oversee the implementation of a mining and mineral industries cooperation agreement, according to the head of Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Speaking at a meeting between IMIDRO and Russian mining company Zarubezhgeologia, Mohammad Aghajanlou said the committee will include representatives from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, IMIDRO, the Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration Organization, and Zarubezhgeologia.

The Iranian and Russian representatives will be responsible for executing the agreement, while the committee will provide oversight and decision-making support, IRIB reported.

Aghajanlou noted that Iran and Russia have a long-standing history of cooperation in the mining sector, which has led to the activation of high-yield mines in Iran.

He highlighted past collaboration in exploration, coal mining, and mine safety, expressing hope that such efforts would continue. With a cooperation agreement already signed between Iran and Russia for underground mineral exploration and extraction, he said final revisions to the document are underway to move toward implementation.

The deputy minister also emphasized that both countries have valuable experience in the steel production chain and other metal industries. He pointed out that Iran’s PERED direct reduction technology has emerged as a competitor to the MIDREX process and could be utilized by Russian companies.

EF/MA