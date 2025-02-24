Iran discover fate at 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents for the 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship.

Team Melli have been drawn into Pool B alongside the Philippines, Jordan, Pakistan, and India.

Meanwhile, Pool A consists of Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, and Hong Kong.

The 10th edition of this prestigious tournament, organized under the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), is scheduled to take place from May 1 to 10 in Muscat, Oman.

Matches will be hosted at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.