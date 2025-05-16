Iran come second in 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Oman 2-0 (21-18, 14-10) in the final match of the 10th Asian Beach Handball Championship held in Muscat, Oman.

Hudhaifa Al-Siyabi was named the best player of the match for his exceptional performance.

Additionally, Pakistan secured third place after defeating Jordan, while in the women's division, Vietnam won the championship, followed by the Philippines in second place, and India in third.

Iran and Oman will represent Asia in the IHF Beach Handball World Championships.