Iran into 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship quarters

TEHRAN – Iran booked their place in the quarterfinals round of the 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship, beating the Philippines 2-0 (22-14, 18-6) on Sunday.

Team Melli had previously defeated Pakistan, India, and Jordan earlier in Group B.

The Persians will face the Maldives in quarterfinals on Monday.

The tournament is being held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, from May 6 to 15.

Additionally, the competition serves as a qualification tournament for the Beach Handball World Championship.

Group A consists of Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives and Hong Kong.