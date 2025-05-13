Iran to meet Pakistan in 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran beat the Maldives 2-0 (14-8, 32-15) in the quarterfinals round of the 2025 Asian Beach Handball Championship on Monday.

Team Melli had previously defeated Pakistan, India, Jordan, and Philippines earlier in Group B.

The Persians will face Pakistan in quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The tournament is being held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, from May 6 to 15.

Additionally, the competition serves as a qualification tournament for the Beach Handball World Championship.



