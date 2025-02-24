Iran, Turkey discuss joint library projects, cultural exchange

TEHRAN-In a meeting held at the Majlis Library, Museum and Documentation Center on Sunday, Hicabi Kırlangıç, the Turkish ambassador to Iran engaged in discussions aimed at expanding cultural and library collaborations between the two nations.

The meeting, attended by Masoud Moienipour, the Head of the Iran’s Parliament Library, was part of ongoing efforts to explore avenues for cooperative initiatives.

They also exchanged views on potential areas of mutual cooperation. Proposals discussed included the exchange of books, restoration of manuscripts, digitization of works, and the organization of joint training courses. Moreover, Moienipour presented the ambassador with a collection of books and materials related to Turkey, further emphasizing the goodwill between the two countries.



Moienipour highlighted the significance of cultural cooperation between Iran and Turkey, showcasing the rich resources of the library and stressing the need for enhanced academic exchanges and library cooperation.

He suggested that, within the framework of a joint cultural year between Iran and Turkey, special programs such as joint exhibitions, exchange of historical documents, and collaboration on manuscript restoration be organized. Additionally, he noted the importance of joint research in the fields of Iranian studies and Ottoman studies, welcoming the prospect of increased scientific and cultural interactions.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the Turkish ambassador toured various sections of the center, further solidifying the commitment to enhance cultural ties and collaborative efforts between the two nations.

