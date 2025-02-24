Blatant Israeli air show reflects accumulating disappointment

BEIRUT – While hundreds of thousands of lovers from Lebanon and other countries were pledging allegiance to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an exceptional legendary leader, the Zionist regime’s warplanes penetrated Beirut’s airspace with the US-made warplanes to intimidate them. However, their immediate response was: “Death to America”, “Death to Israel”.

The scene was majestic!

Automatically, the words of our great martyr, Sayyed Nasrallah, came to mind: “We are the sons of the one who said, ‘Do you threaten me with death, O son of the freedmen? Death is a habit for us, and our dignity from God is martyrdom.’”

On Feb 23, the extent of the Israeli disappointment was obvious as the “boys” in the American embassy in Beirut failed to discourage people from participating in the funeral procession for Nasrallah despite their propaganda campaigns. A quick follow-up of the tweets of Avichay Adraee, the spokesman for the occupation army, speaks a lot.

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah – like his two teachers, Martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr and Imam Khomeini– was a philosopher without a peer.

Before the sad September 27, we dreamed of meeting Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah. Today, he is more present among us.

Personally, we set off early for Beirut to attend his funeral. The Jezzine-Sidon-Beirut road was closed due to a snowstorm, so we had to cross via Rashaya-Khiyam-Nabatieh-Sidon-Beirut. I am certain that God willed that we cross through Khiyam, where the heroes of the resistance movement humiliated the elite soldiers. God willed I get blessed with the sight of Palestine.

God willed to remind us of the great responsibility that will be placed on our shoulders in the upcoming days toward an exemplary father.

Sacrifices

I grew up in a very poor family. Our only wealth was a picture of Imam Khomeini and a collection of his books. A family member was martyred by the Lebanese Forces in 1986 while he was on his way to carry out an operation against the Zionists.

My grandfather was arrested because he was smuggling TNT to the resistance fighters. In 1993, my aunt was assassinated because she was washing the military uniforms of the mujahideen, cooking for them, and smuggling weapons in her car. Their home was used as a headquarters to serve the resistance. They knew the extent of the sacrifices, but they were not deterred.

The Israeli enemy destroyed their homes many times. However, they never retreated; they continued to sacrifice for the sake of the rightful resistance project. The artificial Israeli entity put the eyes of my kins out and cut off their fingers during the Pager Massacre. My wounded cousin set off to Khiyam despite all the threats. He was certain that he would not return except as a martyr.

Let the entire arrogant world hear: We are the guardians of blood! We are the people of sacrifice! We will never betray the covenant as we have always been and will remain so. We will not retreat from resisting the US and its proxies. Also, we will not give up the greatest revenge.

The shameless “boys” in the US embassy in Beirut will never understand our unshakable belief. These foolish people think, as they claim, that “Iran has brainwashed us.” They have reached a level of ignorance that do not bother to study the essence of our beliefs.

Sayyed Nasrallah is our dear leader; nevertheless, there is a leader greater than him whom we have not even seen. He is the twelfth Imam of the Shiites, Imam Mahdi (AS). Just as Sayyed Nasrallah was a soldier preparing the way for Imam Mahdi’s reappearance to support the oppressed and eliminate oppression, we are also his soldiers. We are religiously obliged to be!

We will continue our march while wounded, hungry, poor, and besieged but our trust in God will not be shaken. As the Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said: “The spirit and approach of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are the light of the path of the freedom seekers.”