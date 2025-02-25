Iran earn two wins at 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 19-6 and Chinese Taipei 37-5 in the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship on Tuesday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Uzbekistan and Japan in Group B on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

China, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Hong Kong are in Group A.

The competition will be held in Zhaoqing, China from Feb. 25 to March 2.

The top two teams will secure their berth in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Singapore from July 11 to Aug. 3.