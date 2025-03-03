Iran finish fourth at 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN - The 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship wrapped up in Zhaoqing, China, where Iran came fourth in the competition.

Team Melli lost to Kazakhstan 16-14 in bronze medal match and finished in fourth place.

The match ended in a 12-12 draw and Kazakhstan defeated Iran 4-2 on penalties.

Japan were crowned champions, beating China 14-11 in the final.

Throughout the tournament, Iran achieved victories over South Korea (19-6), Chinese Taipei (37-5), Uzbekistan (33-9), and Singapore (14-7), but suffered a loss to Japan (16-12), China (13-10) and Kazakhstan (16-14).

The competition is being held in Zhaoqing, China, from Feb. 25 to March 2.

The top two teams, Japan and China, have qualified for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to take place in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.