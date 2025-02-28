Iran to play China at 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Singapore 14-7 on Friday and will play powerhouses China in the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship semifinals on Saturday.

Iran previously defeated South Korea 19-6, Chinese Taipei 37-5, and Uzbekistan 33-9, but lost to Japan 16-12 in Group B.

Group A consists of China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The competition is taking place in Zhaoqing, China, from Feb. 25 to March 2.

The top two teams will secure their spots in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to be held in Singapore from July 11 to Aug. 3.