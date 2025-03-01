Iran fail to reach 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship final

TEHRAN – Iran lost to China and failed to reach the final of the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship on Saturday.

The match ended in a 9-9 draw, but China defeated Iran 4-1 in the penalty shootout. Japan also secured their place in the final by defeating Kazakhstan 18-10.

Japan will face China in the championship match, while Iran will compete against Kazakhstan for the bronze medal.

Throughout the tournament, Iran achieved victories over South Korea (19-6), Chinese Taipei (37-5), Uzbekistan (33-9), and Singapore (14-7), but suffered a loss to Japan (16-12).

The competition is being held in Zhaoqing, China, from Feb. 25 to March 2.

The top two teams, Japan and China, have qualified for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to take place in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.