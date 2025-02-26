Iran down Uzbekistan at 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN – Iran beat Uzbekistan 33-9 in the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship on Wednesday.

Iran, who had defeated South Korea 19-6 and Chinese Taipei 37-5 in first two matches, will play Japan on Thursday in Group B.

China, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Hong Kong are in Group A.

The competition is being held in Zhaoqing, China from Feb. 25 to March 2.

The top two teams will secure their berth in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Singapore from July 11 to Aug. 3.