What’s in Tehran art galleries

Keiman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Rosita Taheri. Entitled “Blue Dot”, the exhibition will be running until November 3 at the gallery located at 10 Akhgari St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Setareh Khoshdel is underway at Jinus Gallery.

The exhibition named “Undine Geht” will run until November 1 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemei St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Behzad Kazemnia and Dorna Abyak is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “Crimson-Hued”, the exhibition will run until October 29 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* A collection of paintings by Ardeshir Boroujeni and Bahman Boroujeni is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Bahman and Ardeshir: Shared Expression”, the exhibition runs until November 1 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahsa Nouri is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “In the Depths of Darkness” will run until October 31 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* Paintings by Bita Nasirizadeh are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Another Instant”, the exhibition runs until October 29 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mousa Rabbani and Elyas Qazi.

The exhibition entitled “Being There, Just Playing” will be running until November 2 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Paintings by a group of artists are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until November 21 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Hassan Ayyazi is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition named “What Is Visible” will run until October 28 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Farzad Majidi is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “Walled Gardens” will be running until October 28 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

