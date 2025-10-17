Iran’s Aminzadeh seizes gold at 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship

TEHRAN – Ahmad Aminzadeh of Iran took a gold medal in the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship on Friday.

It was another golden day for Iran as Aminzadeh extended his dominance in the super-heavyweight category on the final day of individual competitions at the Cairo 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Friday.

Aminzadeh, the reigning Paralympic champion, clinched his third world title with a 260 kg lift in his second round and finished nine kilograms ahead of Gustavo Am Melo De Souza from Brazil in the men’s over 107 kg category.

The 34-year-old Iranian’s victory also ensured that the legacy of the late legend Siamand Rahman lives on in the super heavyweight category, Paralympic.org reported.

“After Paris 2024 Paralympics, I didn’t train much as I had some pain in my chest. But I’m happy that I won the gold here. I will go back Iran, work on my recovery and train harder,” said Aminzadeh who suffered an injury in Paris 2024.

“This is the first time I attempted to lift 270 kg, but it wasn’t meant to be here. I hope I can get it in the next competition.”

Aliakbar Gharibshahimen in the 107kg had won a gold medal. Roohollah Rostami (men’s up to 88kg), Amir Jafari (men’s up to 72kg) and Mohsen Bakhtiar (men’s up to 65kg) had also claimed three silver medals in the competition. And Nikoo Rozbahani (women's over 86 kg) and Aliasghar Abareghi (men's up to 97 kg) had won two bronzes.

Athletes from 70 nations have begun the quest for medals and LA28 qualification as Egypt hosts the first edition of the Para Powerlifting Worlds.