Iran’s Bakhtiar wins silver at 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship

TEHRAN – Mohsen Bakhtiar of Iran won a silver medal at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship underway in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

He finished in second place at the in the men’s up to 65kg category with a 201kg lift.

Chinese powerlifter

He finished in second place in the men’s up to 65kg category with a 201kg lift.

Chinese powerlifter Shiwei Zhou snatched the gold medal with 205kg and Hocine Bettir of Algeria took the bronze with 192kg.

Athletes from 70 nations have begun the quest for medals and LA28 qualification as Egypt hosts the first edition of the Para Powerlifting Worlds.