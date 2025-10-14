Atiyeh Hosseini aims to repeat gold in Para Powerlifting

TEHRAN – Atiyeh Hosseini, the 18-year-old Iranian para powerlifter, says that she wants to make history in the upcoming events.

Hosseini won the gold medal at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo in the 61 kg category.

She successfully lifted 85 kg and 90 kg in her first two attempts but failed at 94 kg in the third attempt. Despite that, she secured the world title and Iran’s first-ever women’s para powerlifting gold medal.

Hosseini expressed happiness about achieving Iran’s first women’s gold in para powerlifting and said she hopes to continue making history in future events.

“My plan is to compete in the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, with the aim of once again making history and winning a medal there,” Hosseini said in an interview with Tehran Times.

She also stated that winning the championship in Egypt paves the way for her to participate in the 2028 Paralympic Games, and she hopes to build more pride for her country in the future.

“I know I have a difficult task ahead of me, but I will do my best to win more medals. I want to repeat my gold medal in upcoming events,” she concluded.