Iran’s Jafari snatches silver at 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship

TEHRAN – Amir Jafari Arangeh of Iran claimed a silver medal at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship underway in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

He finished in second place at the in the men’s up to 72kg category with a 581kg total lift.

Malaysian powerlifter Bonnie Gustin defended the title for the third time and took his fourth gold medal. He finished in first place with 672kg.

The bronze medal went to English powerlifter Mark Swan, lifting 427kg.

Athletes from 70 nations have begun the quest for medals and LA28 qualification as Egypt hosts the first edition of the Para Powerlifting Worlds.