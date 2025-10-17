Iranian lifters win tow more medals at 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship

TEHRAN - Nikoo Rozbahani and Aliasghar Abareghi of Iran won two bronze medals at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship underway in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

Rozbahani became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in the para powerlifting senior division.

In the Women's Over 86 kg, Nigeria’s Folashad Oluwafemiayo regained her World Championship title after four years.

Oluwafemiayo, the two-time Paralympic and three-time champion, was amazing on the bench as she convincingly improved her own world record at 168 kg.

China's Zhu Wenjun (157 kg) took the silver ahead of Iran's Rozbahani (152 kg).

Also, Abareghi finished in third place at the Men's Up to 97 kg.

Two-time Paralympic champion Abdelkareem Khattab from Jordan pushed through pain to clinch his third world title at Cairo 2025.

Khattab lifted an impressive 240 kg in his first round, enough to take the gold way ahead of Egyptian Hany Abdelhady (229 kg) and Abareghi (227 kg).

Athletes from 70 nations have begun the quest for medals and LA28 qualification as Egypt hosts the first edition of the Para Powerlifting Worlds.

Aliakbar Gharibshahimen in the 107kg had won a gold medal. Roohollah Rostami (men’s up to 88kg), Amir Jafari (men’s up to 72kg) and Mohsen Bakhtiar (men’s up to 65kg) had also claimed three silver medals in the competition.