Cairo 2025: Iran seize first ever women world champion

This was the largest ever Rookie & Next Gen World Championships with 120 athletes (36 female and 84 male athletes), aged 20 or younger, competed in 19 events spanned over two days for the first time.

This will be followed by the Elite World Championships, taking place from Oct. 11 to 18 — marking the first time the event is being hosted not only in Egypt but also in Africa. It is also among the biggest championships ever staged in Egypt, following the African Open Championships in 2022 and the World Cups in 2023 and 2024.

Iranian junior athletes stole the show on the final day of the Rookie and Next Gen competitions. Much like their senior counterparts, Iran’s junior athletes delivered a dominant performance in the heavyweight categories, matching the strength and skill of the Uzbek athletes – who led the first day show.

Atiyehsadat Hosseini, 17, made history winning Iran’s first-ever women’s gold in World Para Powerlifting Championships history, triumphing in the women’s up to 61kg category.

USA's Brinley Hutson and Ireland's Niamh Buckley claimed silver and bronze medal, respectively.

“I’m so happy and proud to get the gold here,” said Hosseini who grabbed the gold with her second attempt of 90kg.

The men followed the suit too with several gold medals on the day in both Rookie & Next Gen category. Many Saeedi clinched the gold medal in men’s up to 88kg category (Next Gen) in style. The 19-year-old began his campaign setting a new world record with 166kg before bettering it with 172kg on his second attempt.

Reza Enayatollahi celebrated his 18th birthday in advance, clinching the men’s up to 97kg category with a new Next Gen world record of 195kg in his second attempt.

“I worked hard for 11 years for this result. I believe the key to success is hard work and listening to your coach,” said Enayatollahi who aims for a medal at Paralympic Games.

After two days of exciting Rookie & Next Gen competition, Uzbekistan led the medals standings with 21 medals including 13 gold followed by Armenia and Iran with four top places. Hosts Egypt finish the junior events on three gold medals.