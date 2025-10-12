Rostami takes silver at 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship

TEHRAN - Iran’s Roohallah Rostami seized a silver medal at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championship underway in Cairo, Egypt.

Rostami finished in second place in the men’s up to 88kg with a 243kg lift. Mohamed Elelfat of Egypt claimed bronze with 227kg.

Panpan Yan of China lifted 244kg to claim his second consecutive world title — this time in a different category from Dubai 2023 (men’s up to 97kg).

Athletes from 70 nations have begun the quest for medals and LA28 qualification as Egypt hosts the first edition of the Para Powerlifting Worlds.