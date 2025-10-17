Three foreign plays to attend 6th Kish International Short Theater Festival

TEHRAN – Three foreign plays will be staged in the international section of the 6th Kish International Short Theater Festival, which will kick off in Kish Island, in the Persian Gulf, on Saturday.

“Worse and the Laugh” by Aurelie Roxane Imbert from France, “The Shakespeare Maniac” by Aziz Saydut from Turkey, and “Tayraak” by Ashmal Nazir Lalwany from Pakistan are the foreign plays at the festival, Honaronline reported.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of the Kish Free Zone Organization, the festival’s secretariat, with the aim of promoting new forms of theater, strengthening the identity of seaside and café performances, and supporting experimental and interdisciplinary troupes, will organize the sixth edition of this artistic event.

This year’s festival will revolve around themes such as family and social vitality, the promotion of peace, unity, and national solidarity, the importance of environmental preservation, contemporary human life, and issues related to the Persian Gulf. The event

As stated in the call for entries, the 6th edition will feature the following categories: café theater, beach theater, written proposals and staging concepts, theater on ships, and theater photography. Theater groups and individual artists are invited to participate in the event in line with its objectives and thematic focus.

The 6th Kish International Short Theater Festival, directed by Abbas Najari, will be held from October 18 to 21.