Iran fall to Japan at 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Japan 16-12 in the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship on Thursday.

Iran had previously defeated South Korea 19-6, Chinese Taipei 37-5 and Uzbekistan 33-9 in Group B.

China, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Hong Kong are in Group A.

The competition is being held in Zhaoqing, China from Feb. 25 to March 2.

The top two teams will secure their berth in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Singapore from July 11 to Aug. 3.