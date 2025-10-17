Foreign ministry summons Polish diplomat over unfounded drone allegations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Poland’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest what it described as “false and meddlesome” remarks made by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during his recent visit to London.

While addressing the UK Parliament on Tuesday, Sikorski displayed an alleged Iranian-made drone, claiming it was being used by Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and urged continued Western support for Kiev.

In response, Mahmoud Heidari, assistant to Iran’s foreign minister and director general for Mediterranean and Eastern European affairs, summoned Marcin Wilczek, head of Poland’s representative office in Tehran, on Thursday to deliver an official protest.

Heidari denounced Sikorski’s participation in what he called an “anti-Iran show” and rejected the minister’s accusations as “groundless and repetitive.” He further expressed Tehran’s regret over the Polish official’s involvement in spreading “clichéd and politically motivated claims.”

Wilczek, for his part, emphasized Warsaw’s interest in maintaining and expanding ties with Tehran, pledging to urgently relay Iran’s protest to his government.

Iran and Russia have consistently denied Western accusations that Tehran has supplied Moscow with drones or missile technology for use in the war in Ukraine.

In July 2022, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made the first anti-Iran claims, saying purportedly that Washington had “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was getting ready to give Russia “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the conflict.

Iran’s then–Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian dismissed as mere “hype” the statements made by Western officials. He clarified that the claims regarding the delivery of missiles are completely false, while acknowledging that Iran sold a limited number of drones to Russia months before the war in Ukraine began.

In response to accusations from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, Amir-Abdollahian said he had agreed with his Ukrainian counterpart that if Kyiv possessed any evidence proving Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the conflict, it should be shared with Tehran for verification.

The late Iranian foreign minister added that a meeting between Iranian and Ukrainian political and defense delegations had been scheduled to take place in a European country two weeks earlier, but the Ukrainian side withdrew at the last minute, despite the Iranian delegation’s presence and readiness for talks.