Tehran refutes Zelensky’s claims, call them ‘worthless’

TEHRAN - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced the “groundless and worthless” accusations made by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against Tehran, calling them a political ploy meant to deflect public opinion.

Nasser Kanaani argued such a political show with unsubstantiated charges is useless.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Zelensky accused Iran of giving Russia drones for the conflict in Ukraine.

Zelensky also urged Iran to avoid siding with the “evil” Russian government and participating in their “terror” campaign.

Kanaani said that Tehran has consistently stated its opposition to the conflict in Ukraine and its continuance as well as its sympathy for the suffering and plight of the Ukrainian people.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses the need for a political solution to end the war in Ukraine in the shortest time possible and is prepared to contribute to such a solution,” the spokesman stressed.

Kanaani went on to add, “The repetition of the Ukrainian president’s bogus claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran is to the accompaniment of the propaganda and media warfare that the anti-Iran axis has waged against the Iranian government and nation, and takes place with the purpose of attracting more arms and financial supports from the Western countries.”

The spokesman said that political accusations and machinations against Iran would not alter the facts of the conflict in Ukraine and that Iran is ready to move on with constructive negotiations with Ukraine.

“The fact that the Ukrainian side dodges the expert negotiations with the Iranian side in order to discuss the claims reveals that they [Ukraine’s claims] are groundless and that there are specific political objectives and motives behind such accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Kanaani concluded.

Tehran has repeatedly and vehemently denied Western allegations that it provided weapons and drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, asserting that Tehran and Moscow have long-standing defense cooperation and that Tehran seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict through negotiations and diplomacy.