Iran decries European Parliament over hosting MKO ringleader

TEHRAN - The European Parliament has received vitriol by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson for harboring the leader of the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), also called Mujahadin-e Khalq (MEK).

“Despite EP human rights slogans, it’s regrettable some of its members turn blind eye to dark record of those who killed over 17,000 Iranian kids, women, men statesmen & MPs, hosting ringleader of terror outfit MEK,” Nasser Kanaani said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Iranian official questioned, “What does Human Rights have to do with supporting terrorists?”

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the cultish MKO terrorist group, attended a conference in the European Parliament on May 24 called “Perspective of Change and European Union Policy.”

The MKO, which is classified as a terrorist group by the majority of countries in the world, escaped Iran in 1986 and went to Iraq, where former Iraqi despot Saddam Hussein provided them with a camp.

During Iraq’s imposed war on Iran (1980-88), they fought on Saddam’s side. They also participated in the deadly persecution of Shia Muslims in southern Iraq in 1991, as well as the slaughter of Iraqi Kurds in the north.

Following the triumph of the Islamic revolution in 1979, the notorious group was also responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Iranian citizens and government officials.

The MKO has committed various acts of terrorism against in Iran, killing about 17,000 Iranians, many of whom civilians. It carried out different heinous acts, including planting bombs in public areas and making targeted assassinations.

Last December, Iran’s Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the United States for endorsing the chief of the MKO.

Kanaani tweeted, “The American regime's alliance with the terrorists and killers of more than 17,000 Iranian citizens became just clearer.”

“The recent move of some politically-bankrupt American figures to try to ‘whitewash terrorism’ and reprehensibly sanctify the terrorist MKO ringleader and criminal mercenary of former Iraqi dictator Saddam, have further shown the bogus image of American human rights,” he added.

The MKO has been removed from the list of terrorist organizations in Western nations, including the U.S.

Kanaani further said that “the American regime's reliance on bankrupts and criminals to impose greater pressure on the Iranian government and people bespeaks its empty-handedness.”

The Foreign Ministry official said, “However, this does not lessen the fact that the US is legally liable for its violation of the rights of the Iranian people and its backing for a known terrorist group.”