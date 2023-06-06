U.S. complicit in Israeli regular atrocities against Palestinians: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN - The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denounced the deadly shooting of a Palestinian infant in the occupied West Bank, asserting that the U.S. is also implicated in Israel’s daily cruelty over its unwavering support for the occupying regime.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a tweet on Tuesday, a day after two-and-a-half-year-old boy Mohammad Haytham Tamimi died from critical wounds received a few days earlier from shots fired by Israeli soldiers.

“Mohammad Haytham Tamimi, a two-year-old child, is the 28th innocent Palestinian child who has been killed at the hands of the child-killing Israeli regime. The supporting role of the regime’s sponsors in continuing these daily crimes is also to blame from a legal and international perspective,” he remarked.

Mohammad and his father, Haytam Tamimi, were in their parked car outside their home on Thursday when they were shot in the head by Israeli forces in the small village of Nabi Salah, close to Ramallah.

He suffered critical head injuries, while his father sustained chest injuries. They were transferred to a hospital, where the Palestinian child was kept alive until he died on Monday morning.

The village Nabi Salah has long been known in the West Bank for its anti-Israeli protests.

As a result, it has come under flared-up pressure from Israeli forces, who conduct raids in the area on a regular basis.

Almost every day, Israeli soldiers conduct raids on several West Bank communities under the pretense of apprehending so-called “wanted” Palestinians. The raids frequently result in violent faceoff with locals.

Kanaani went on to say that the coincidence of this heinous crime with comments by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) about efforts to integrate Israel into the region, as well as its annual aid and support, amounts to Washington’s complicity in the occupying regime’s daily crimes.

2022 was recorded by the UN as the bloodiest year for Palestinians in the West Bank over the last 16 years.

Last year, Israeli soldiers murdered at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds, including over 30 children. At least 9,000 people were also injured as well.