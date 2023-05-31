Israel regional activities not hidden from Iran ‘keen eyes’: Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has seemingly reacted to the Israeli president’s visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying Israeli activities in the region are not hidden from Iran.

“None of the regional movements of the Zionist regime remain hidden from the keen eyes of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Kanaani said on Twitter. “The cobweb is not reliable and the struggle to expand the regional presence will not help to repair the shaky internal foundation of the fake regime.”

He added, “The Zionist regime is hated by the nations of the world and will have no future.”

Kanaani also attached a Quran Surah that says, “They will not fight against you in a body save in fortified towns or from behind walls; their fighting between them is severe, you may think them as one body, and their hearts are disunited; that is because they are a people who have no sense.”

Kanaani did not mention Azerbaijan by name but his tweet highly correlates with the visit Israeli President Isaac Herzog is paying to the neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel held a meeting in Baku. They “expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel in various fields, emphasizing that President Isaac Herzog's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries,” according to a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency.

The Israeli press portrayed the visit as an opportunity for shoring up Baku-Tel Aviv cooperation against Iran.

Herzog said in a joint presser with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that they discussed the alleged threats Iran poses to regional security. “We looked at the entire global and regional security structure, which is endangered and threatened by Iran - clearly something, which we discussed in depth,” the Israeli president said.

Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have been on the rise in recent months, with Baku leveling numerous accusations against Tehran. Most recently, Baku arrested a group of Azerbaijani nationals on charges of spying for Iran, something Iran strongly denied.

Kanaani reacted in mid-May to allegations by Azerbaijan that it had arrested a number of individuals with links to Iran, saying Iran didn’t have any links to them.

Kanaani said Azerbaijan’s security apparatus and prosecutor-general have been leveling “chain of accusations” against Iran.

“Unfortunately, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been arresting and keeping its citizens in custody for some time on a charge and bogus allegation of links with Iranian institutions,” he said in a statement, according to Tasnim.

He said Iran did not have any official or unofficial ties to the detained persons.

“The popular relationships between the citizens of the two countries are heartfelt, emotional, historical, religious and even family-based. The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan should not attribute such deep-rooted and historical bonds of its nationals to security issues or associate them with neighbors,” Kanaani added.

Kanaani noted that every government has the inherent right to take action against the law-breaking citizens, but made it clear that Baku’s move to arrest and imprison many citizens by making the allegation of connection with Iran is inadmissible and unacceptable.