Turkey to allow Netanyahu's plane to use its airspace
April 30, 2025 - 22:4
Turkey will allow the use of its airspace for the plane of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit Azerbaijan on May 7, Report News Agency said.
"Benjamin Netanyahu's Kanaf Zion plane will arrive in Azerbaijan in the evening hours of May 7," the Azerbaijan-Israel Alliance (AIA) stated, according to Report.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Times of Israel said the Israeli prime minister will arrive in Baku on May 7.
