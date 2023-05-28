Cementing ties with Russia in accordance with Iran’s interests: envoy

TEHRAN - Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has stated that despite media hoopla surrounding Iran-Russia relations, the Islamic Republic believes that increasing ties with Russia will benefit Iran.

Speaking with IRNA on Saturday, Jalali said that Iran has a very large capacity to cooperate with Russia as the world’s ninth-largest economy.

Russian imports account for around $300 billion per annum, he said, adding that Iran can have a share from such a market by increasing its exports to Russia.

Despite all current media hype over Iran-Russia relations, Iran’s interest is in enhanced ties with Russia, he underlined.

The ambassador added that improving ties between Iran and Russia is in both countries’ best interests.

Jalali stated that positive cultural connections should be formed between Iran and Russia so that the two parties attain stability in bilateral relations while improving economic ties.