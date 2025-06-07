Israeli strikes on southern suburb a ‘dangerous development,’ UNIFIL warns

The spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Andrea Tenenti, described Thursday night’s Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb as a “dangerous development,” coming more than six months after the cease-fire agreement of Nov. 27, 2024.

After issuing evacuation orders, the Israeli army carried out eight strikes on the suburb, claiming it had “targeted terrorist objectives belonging to Hezbollah’s Air Unit 127.”

In an interview with the daily Asharq al-Awsat, Tenenti stressed that the attacks “not only constitute a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and Resolution 1701, but also pose a serious threat to the fragile stability in this contested area following the cessation of hostilities.” He added, “This not only heightens tensions, but could also create a very dangerous situation in a region already suffering from 15 months of conflict.”

Tenenti said the international force is “not aware of any contact between Lebanese authorities and the cease-fire monitoring committee,” noting that such communication is beyond its mandate.

“We continue to carry out our assigned duties under Resolution 1701, supporting the full deployment of the Lebanese Army within Lebanon, demanding the Israeli army withdraw from all positions in southern Lebanon, and calling for a cessation of hostilities — not only into Lebanon, but also from within its territory — because this could endanger the truce,” he said.