Israel’s attacks on Lebanon a ‘blatant assault’ on country’s sovereignty: PM

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has condemned Israel’s latest attack on civilians in the country, which took place this morning on the city of Sidon.

“Israel is once again targeting peaceful civilians, this time in the capital of the south,” Salam’s office said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

“Targeting the city of Sidon, or any other Lebanese region, is a blatant assault on Lebanese sovereignty and a clear violation of Resolution 1701 and the security arrangements agreement for the cessation of hostilities.”

The statement added: “President Salam stresses the need to exert maximum pressure on Israel to compel it to halt its ongoing attacks on various areas, particularly residential areas, emphasizing that a complete cessation of military operations is necessary.”

The Israeli army claims it assassinated a Hamas official, but reports say the strike also killed two of his family members.

