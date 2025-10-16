Iran handed tough group at 2026 Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship.

Team Melli are pitted in Group along with Saudi Arabia, Australia, and powerhouses Japan.

The competition serves as 2027 World Championship qualification.

The tournament will be held in Kuwait from Jan. 15 to 26.

The top two teams from each group will move on to the main round, where eight teams will compete in two round-robin groups.

The leading two from each will reach the semifinals and secure spots at the 2027 World Championship in Germany.

Groups:

Group A: Qatar, South Korea, Oman

Group B: Bahrain, Iraq, China, Jordan

Group C: Kuwait, the UAE, Hong Kong, India

Group D: Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Australia