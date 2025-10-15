Rhetoric Orchestra to perform classic masterpieces at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN- Iran’s Rhetoric Orchestra, conducted by Reza Marivand, will present a concert featuring works by renowned composers of classical music from around the world at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Tuesday.

The Rhetoric Orchestra, which has previously performed numerous concerts at Vahdat and Roudaki halls in Tehran, will showcase Mozart’s Symphony No. 29, Hayden’s Symphony No. 45, along with compositions by Schubert, Georges Bizet, Rossini, Offenbach, and others, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Farbod Latifi will serve as the concertmaster, with Esmaeil Mohammadi and Morteza Soltani as soloists.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A major is a shining example of the young composer’s mastery of classical form and expressive melody. Composed in 1774, this symphony showcases Mozart’s exceptional talent for blending elegant orchestration with lyrical themes. Its lively and optimistic character, combined with intricate musical textures, reflects Mozart’s innovative approach to symphonic writing during his early years. The Symphony No. 29 remains a beloved piece, admired for its clarity, grace, and timeless beauty.

Haydn’s Symphony No. 45 in F-sharp minor, also known as the “Farewell Symphony,” is one of the most famous works in the classical repertoire. Composed in 1772, it is renowned for its unique emotional depth and innovative structure, which conveys a poignant farewell message. The symphony’s dramatic shifts in dynamics and tempo, along with the gradual withdrawal of musicians from the stage, create a powerful narrative of longing and departure. This work not only exemplifies Haydn’s skill in orchestral storytelling but also reflects the composer’s ability to infuse music with profound expressive meaning.

