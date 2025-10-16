Iran start Asia Pacific Goalball Championship 2025 in style

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Saudi Arabia 6-4 and Australia 5-1 on first day of the 2025 Asia Pacific Goalball Championship on Thursday.

Team Melli will meet Thailand in Group A on Friday.

Group B features Pakistan, South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The championship, organized by the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation, features 17 teams from 11 countries, including Kazakhstan, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan.

The 10-day competition runs from Oct. 16 at the Sports Complex Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad, Pakistan.