Iran learn fate at 2025 IBSA Goalball Asia /Pacific Championships

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their fate at the 2025 IBSA Goalball Asia /Pacific Championships to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Team Melli are drawn in Group A along with Australia, Thailand, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

Defending champions Iran will play Saudi Arabia in their opener.

Group B consists of Pakistan, South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The 10-day competition will start at the Sports Complex Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad from Oct. 16.