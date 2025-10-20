Iran into IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships 2025 final

TEHRAN - Iran and China marched into the men’s final of the IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships 2025 on Monday.

In the matches held at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, Iran edged out Thailand 3–2 in a thrilling contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

China joined them in the final after overcoming Australia 7–4 in the second semifinal.

Earlier in the men’s quarterfinals, Iran thrashed Uzbekistan 11–1, Thailand narrowly defeated South Korea 10–9, China outplayed Saudi Arabia 12–2, and Australia beat Kazakhstan 7–2.

In the women’s semifinals, China beat Thailand 6–3 while Japan defeated South Korea 4–0 to set up an exciting China–Japan final.

The finals of both categories will be played on Tuesday.