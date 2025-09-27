Iran eye 2025 Goalball Asia /Pacific Championships title: coach

TEHRAN – Iran head coach Bahman Doosti Vala says Team Melli will defend their title at the 2025 IBSA Goalball Asia/Pacific Championships.

Iran have been drawn in Group A alongside Australia, Thailand, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. Defending champions Iran will open against Saudi Arabia on Oct. 16.

Group B features Pakistan, South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

“We are ready to defend our title in the competition. Iran are drawn in a difficult group, but we will focus on winning the title,” Doosti said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“As you know, the top two teams will qualify for the IBSA World Championship. So, we want to secure our berth in the event as well. That’s why we are here,” he added.

The 10-day competition will run from Oct. 16 at the Sports Complex Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad.