Iran beat Iraq at Asia Pacific Goalball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran beat Iraq 8-3 at the 2025 Asia Pacific Goalball Championship on Saturday.

Team Melli had defeated Saudi Arabia 6-4, Australia 5-1 and Thailand 5-1 in their previous matches in Group A.

Iran are scheduled to face Uzbekistan on Monday.

Group B features Pakistan, South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The championship, organized by the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation, features 17 teams from 11 countries, including Kazakhstan, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan.

The 10-day competition runs from Oct. 16 at the Sports Complex Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad, Pakistan.