Iran to face Thailand at 2025 Asia Pacific Goalball Championship SFs

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 11-1 at the 2025 Asia Pacific Goalball Championship on Monday and advanced to the semifinals.

Team Melli are scheduled to face Thailand later in the day in the semifinals.

Iran had defeated Saudi Arabia 6-4, Australia 5-1, Thailand 5-1 and Iraq 8-3 in their previous matches.

Australia and China will lock horn in another semifinals.

The championship, organized by the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation, features 17 teams from 11 countries, including Kazakhstan, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan.

The 10-day competition runs from Oct. 16 at the Sports Complex Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad, Pakistan.