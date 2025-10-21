Iran win title of 2025 IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships

TEHRAN – Iran defeated China 4-2 to win the 2025 IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships on Tuesday.

Team Melli defeated Saudi Arabia 6-4, Australia 5-1, Thailand 5-1, Iraq 8-3, and Thailand 3-2 on their way to the final.

Iran have won the title for the third time.

In the men’s bronze medal match, Thailand edged past Australia 5–4 in a nail-biting encounter that went down to the wire, earning the Southeast Asian nation a well-deserved podium finish.

Iran and China booked their place at the 2026 World Championships in China.

The championship, organized by the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation, featured 17 teams from 11 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Japan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan, New Zealand and South Korea.

The 10-day competition was held at the Sports Complex Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad, Pakistan from Oct. 16 to 21.