Bushehr playing host to winter school for foreign students, professors

TEHRAN –The Persian Gulf University in Bushehr province is holding a winter school program offering scientific, industrial, cultural, technological, and environmental tours to interested foreign students and professors.

Aimed to familiarize the participants with the scientific potentials and capacities of the University as well as the province, the winter school program started on February 23, and is scheduled to conclude on February 30, IRNA reported.

Indian and Omani professors, as well as Omani and Lebanese students along with Iranian students and professors who are working or studying in Omani universities, have participated in the program.

The event also involves holding technical workshops, visiting scientific and research centers, and laboratories, and learning about the entrepreneurial capacities of the Persian Gulf University.

Attracting intl. Students

Iran is among the 15 successful countries in attracting international students, according to Mohammad Javad Salmanpour, an official with the Organization for Student Affairs.

“We have the ability and capacity to have more than 250,000 foreign students by 2026,” he stated.

Currently, nearly 100,000 foreign nationals are studying in Iran, more than 90 percent of whom are from Iraq and Afghanistan and the rest are from other countries.

These students are studying in different fields of science, research and technology, health and medical education, and also in the fields of humanities, Islamic sciences, Persian language and literature, law, fundamentals of Islamic law, management fields, economics, psychology, social sciences, as well as engineering, agricultural sciences, animal sciences, and basic sciences.

In September 2023, Hashem Dadashpour, the former head of the Organization of Student Affairs, said that the Ministry of Science is planning to increase the number of international students to some 320,000 from currently around 100,000 by 2026.

Science diplomacy

In July 2022, Peyman Salehi, an official with the science ministry, said despite U.S. sanctions, the international activities of Iranian scientists have increased year by year so that more than 35 percent of Iranian articles in Scopus have been multi-national projects.

Science diplomacy is the use of scientific collaborations among nations to address common problems and build constructive international partnerships.

It is a form of new diplomacy and has become an umbrella term to describe a number of formal or informal technical, research-based, academic, or engineering exchanges, within the general field of international relations.

MT/MG