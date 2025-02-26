15000 days with you

Our readers today hold the 15,000th edition of the Tehran Times. Reaching this milestone is no small feat, especially for a newspaper whose language is not the mother tongue of its country. The lifespan of the Tehran Times is nearly as old as the Islamic Republic.

Amidst the 1979 revolution, a group of dedicated individuals, led by a sincere and professional Indian journalist, Mr. Irfan Parviz Javid Ansari, realized the need to convey the voice of the revolution to the world and to highlight and communicate the truth amidst a flood of lies.

More than 46 years have passed since those days, and today, the flood of lies about Iran has not only persisted but has grown in intensity and complexity. This situation makes the mission by me and my colleagues at the newspaper even more significant.

Now the newspaper is the product of the professional and honest work of a small but committed and agile team. While our competitors outside Iran, with hundreds of reporters and substantial budgets, are busy painting a distorted image of Iran, our small staff, wrestling with limited resources, strives to deliver their best and present an accurate and realistic picture of Iran to our readers.

Today, the Tehran Times archive, with 15,000 editions, represents a unique and rich history of the post-revolution Iran in English. Reaching this point is the result of the efforts of hundreds of journalists who, despite numerous ups and downs over the years, have kept this light alive.

On this journey, you, our dear readers, hold a special place for us. We welcome your feedback and are delighted to hear your suggestions and criticisms. We do not claim to be flawless, but we strive to be better than we were the day before.