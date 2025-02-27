Vahdat Hall to host Davood Azad’s concert

TEHRAN-Tehran’s Vahdat Hall will host a performance by the Iranian singer, multi-instrumental musician, and composer Davood Azad on March 12.

At the concert, Mahmoud Sadegh Mohammadi, Shahriar Nazari, Meysam Karbalaei, Payam Sharifnezhad, Goharnaz Masaeli, Saber Nazargahi, and Jaber Mohammadi will accompany Azad, ISNA reported.

Born in Urmia, West Azarbaijan Province, Azad, 61, is a virtuoso in Persian instruments tar, oud, daf, rabab, setar (Iranian lute-like stringed instrument), and tanbur (a long-necked string instrument). He is also a vocalist in Iranian classical music, Azeri folk music, and Persian Sufi music, which refers to the devotional music of the Sufis, inspired by the works of Sufi poets like Rumi.

Azad is admired for his unique singing style, integrating classical and modern music. He has held over 300 concerts in Iran and other countries, and performed at international festivals over the last two decades in Iran, Europe, North America, Australia and East Asia. He is the first Iranian lecturer invited to Oxford University to lecture about Iranian music and its forms.

With his contemporary vision of classical Persian music, he tries to spread the message of and belief in unity, harmony, and peace among nations. His music is universal and appeals to people of all backgrounds.

SS/SAB

