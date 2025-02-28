China's CIPCC program: A game changer against Trump's psychological warfare

TEHRAN- Foreign journalists who have been invited to China to participate in a significant media exchange program are preparing to cover the annual sessions of its national legislature and national political advisory body that will be held next week.

China’s annual parliamentary gathering, known as the Two Sessions, starts on March 4 with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which serves as a principle advisory body. This will be succeeded by the convening of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the top legislative body of the East Asian country.

The NPC is the highest organ of state power of the People's Republic of China (PRC). It deliberates and passes major laws, decides on major issues and supervises the work of the State Council, the Supreme People's Court as well as the Supreme People's Procuratorate. Each congress is elected for a 5-year term.

The CPPCC is structured to facilitate multiparty collaboration and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). It is elected for a 5-year term and comprises more than 2,000 members representing the CPC and various other political parties. The body encompasses individuals from diverse sectors of society. Members are tasked with presenting proposals for the consideration of state matters.

The NPC and the CPPCC National Committee do not serve as the Upper House and the House of Commons in China. Besides, deputies of the NPC are not members of CPPCC National Committee

The Two Sessions, referred to as Lianghui in China, addresses a range of subjects encompassing political, economic, educational, and social matters.

Since 2014, China has initiated a program aimed at delivering extensive coverage of the Two Sessions and providing direct insights into the country.

The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) holds media exchange programs twice a year under the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

The CIPCC has invited more than 120 journalists from over 100 countries to participate in the first half of its 2025 program which lasts for more than four months.

Nearly 50 journalists took part in the inauguration ceremony held in Beijing on February 27.

This year’s Lianghui and the CIPCC’s program are enormously important amid US President Donald Trump’s economic warfare against China.

US imports from China have faced taxes at the border of at least 10% after a Trump tariff order went into effect in early February.

On Thursday, the former real estate mogul-turned-president announced that he plans to hit goods from China with a new 10% tariff.

China has already struck back by imposing counter tariffs on multiple US imports.

Trump’s tariffs on China will undermine the American economy because they will lead to rising prices in the United States The US move may affect the Chinese economy, but the Asian country will explore ways to further diversify its exports.

China’s advancements in all fields including economy, industry and technology revolve around developing its domestic capabilities.

For now, China's counter tariffs are a reaction to the overt trade war initiated by the United States.

The presence of international media corps in China in the wake of the CIPCC program can also enhance the nation's ability to effectively respond to Trump's psychological tactics.

It stands out a mile that Trump’s trade war against China is rooted in his shortsightedness. By trying to constantly undermine China, Trump is cutting off his nose to spite his face!