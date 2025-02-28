Private sectors of Iran, Belarus discuss joint production of advanced equipment

TEHRAN – Representatives from Iran and Belarus' private sectors have held talks on establishing an industrial unit for the joint production of advanced equipment.

According to IRNA, citing BRICS TV, the discussions took place during bilateral meetings between companies and representatives from the chambers of commerce of both countries at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA).

The meeting was attended by representatives from various sectors, including confectionery production, cable and wire manufacturing, logistics, and investment.

Belarusian news agency BelTA reported that Belarus and Iran are in talks to finalize a trade agreement for the supply of cable and wire products. The report noted that agreements were reached on promoting Belarusian confectionery products in Iran, while negotiations continue on signing an export agreement for cable and wire products.

Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes five member states. In January 2024, Iran and the EAEU signed a free trade agreement aimed at eliminating tariffs on 87 percent of goods. The agreement has been ratified by EAEU member states and is awaiting final approval in Iran. It will take effect two months after Iran completes its ratification process.

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, sharing borders with Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Its capital is Minsk.

