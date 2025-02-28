Iranian feature “Bruise-Lips Tulip” wins at Xposure International Film Awards

TEHRAN-Iranian filmmaker Mehrshad Karkhani won an award at the Xposure International Film Awards, held during the 9th International Photography Festival, which was held from February 20 to 26 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Karkhani triumphed in the Cinematic Arts category with his feature “Bruise-Lips Tulip,” a film noted for its artistic depth and compelling visuals, Honaronline reported.

In the 90-minute movie, Yaghma and his friend, who were protesting workers, were exposed by some criminals, the gang who has authority in that area. Yaghma's friend is executed, and Yaghma has to tell this news to his friend's sister Parva. She works in Mahtab's cafe, the mysterious, lonely woman who has a cafe in a far part of the city. Yaghma is seeking revenge, and Parva also accompanies him on his way.

Mohsen Ghaffari, Mahtab Navidi, Shakila Samavati, Sogol Khaleghi, Hossein Zeinali, Saba Fadaei, Hamid Rahimi, Amir Navidi, Bashir Edrisi, Roya Mohammadi, and Mehdi Bigdelia are in the cast.

The Xposure International Film Awards 2025 saw a significant increase in participation, with 834 submissions from filmmakers worldwide, surpassing the previous year’s entries.

Organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the awards ceremony honored winners across four categories: Short Film, Animation, Cinematic Arts, and Documentary Feature. The event underscored the festival’s commitment to celebrating diverse and innovative storytelling in the visual arts.

SS/