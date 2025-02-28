Anthropology museum inaugurated in northern Iran

TEHRAN – On Thursday, an anthropology museum was inaugurated in Rudbar county of Gilan province, in a ceremony attended by the tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, and Gilan’s governor-general, Hadi Haqshenas.

As part of his two-day visit to the northern province, Salehi-Amiri officially opened the museum, which has been established in the historical Naharkhoran Palace of Rudbar’s Municipality. The building, registered as a national heritage site, has undergone restoration and renovation in recent years to serve as a cultural and historical center.

The museum, spanning 700 square meters across two floors, has sections dedicated to Hyrcanian and archaeological studies. It also showcases historical artifacts while also serving as the headquarters for the Cultural Heritage Office of Rudbar County.

In addition to the museum's inauguration, two major tourism accommodation projects in Rudbar were launched in the presence of the tourism minister and the provincial governor-general. The projects, including a hotel restaurant and an eco-lodge, ISNA reported.

As part of his visit, Salehi-Amiri also toured a historical site in Mirza Kuchak Khan District, Somesara County, which was once used as an armory during the struggles led by Mirza Kuchak Khan Jangali, who was the founder of a revolutionary movement based in the forests of Gilan that became known as the Nehzat-e Jangal (The Jungle Movement).

